Trump warns Youngkin that he has to fully embrace 'MAGA movement' to win

Youngkin, a former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, has walked a Trump tightrope throughout the campaign. He said in a May 14 radio interview: “President Trump represents so much of why I’m running.”

But in other statements during the general election, Youngkin has been far more circumspect about the former president.

Trump first endorsed Youngkin on May 11, the day after he secured the nomination. That day, Youngkin took the stage at a Richmond warehouse and delivered an aggressive nomination victory speech in which he did not mention the former president.

Last year, Trump lost Virginia to Democrat Joe Biden by 10 percentage points. Suburban antipathy to Trump in Virginia’s population centers has helped Democrats maintain their winning streak in statewide elections and helped the party gain control of the House of Delegates, the state Senate and the state’s U.S. House delegation.

Trump has issued similar warnings before. In July, he said in a statement emailed by his leadership PAC that four years ago, GOP nominee Ed Gillespie ran for governor without “embracing” Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.