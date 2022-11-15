Trump's new bid a complication for Virginia Republicans, analysts say

Former President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday night that he will make a third presidential bid injects a complication for Virginia Republicans ahead of key races for the General Assembly, state political analysts said.

"This could turn out to be a real serious challenge for Republican candidates for a couple of reasons," Bob Holsworth said Tuesday night at "After Virginia Votes," an annual postmortem organized by the Virginia Public Access Project and hosted by George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government.

"Donald Trump is likely to be out there front and center, himself," Holsworth said, "if not dominating the political arena like he did before, certainly being very prominent."

Holsworth noted that Virginia already has seen conservative Republicans such as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, say it's time for the party to move on from Trump, calling him a liability. That has prompted blow back from Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, and from conservative radio host John Fredericks, who led Trump's Virginia campaign in 2016 and 2020.

"It just seems to me it's going to be more difficult, with Trump front and center," to take the position that Glenn Youngkin took in his successful 2021 campaign for governor, of appealing to the Trump base "without actually hugging Donald Trump," Holsworth said.

Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School at GMU, added: "These Republican candidates who aspire to a House of Delegates or Senate seat have to get nominated," and in low-turnout GOP nomination contests, "the path to nomination may lead through the Trump wing of the Republican Party, even though that may not be the best path to victory in the general election."

Anderson, the Virginia Beach delegate, recently said Trump has proved "toxic" in Virginia politics.

During Trump's presidency, from 2017 to 2021, Virginia Democrats made sweeping gains in statewide offices, Virginia's congressional delegation and the state legislature. In 2021, when Trump played less of a role, Republicans won contests for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and took back control of the House of Delegates.

In recent days Trump has taken to social media to mock Youngkin - a potential rival for the 2024 GOP nomination - and to criticize Earle-Sears. The former president also appeared to exaggerate his role in Youngkin's Virginia win.

"Never felt good about Winsome Sears," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social, his social media platform. "Always thought she was a phony. Now I find out she is.

"When I helped Youngkin win his race, Endorsed him, and made a Statewide Telerally, hundreds of thousands of people on the call, he wrote me a very nice letter thanking me for the help, and then went on to say, ' How to win without Trump.' MAGA showed up big but wasn't appreciated. Sorry, Winsome and Glenn, but we can't let that happen!"

An anonymous Twitter account titled "Youngkin Won" - which a number of prominent Virginia Republicans and some Youngkin administration officials follow - wrote in response to Trump's post: "We won Virginia by staying as far away as possible from Trump. Also, Winsome Sears is an amazing Lt Gov. and I’m glad she’s taking a stand against Trump’s nonsense."

Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020 - and that was before the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Holsworth said things will get even more complicated for Republican legislative candidates if Youngkin seeks the 2024 GOP nomination.

"If Youngkin's in the race, what do you say?" Holsworth said. "I think at that point they're going to attach themselves to Youngkin, rather than Trump."

Virginia opponents of Trump in both parties made light of his speech Tuesday night.

Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, tweeted: "I'm listening to a fairy tale speech by the Trumpster. He lives in Fantasyland."

Preston Bryant, a former Republican state delegate from Lynchburg, who served as secretary of natural resources under Democratic Gov. Tim Kaine, noted that Trump made his announcement from Mar-a-Lago.

Bryant tweeted: "First time in American history a presidential run has been announced from a crime scene."