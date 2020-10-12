Tuesday is Virginia's voter registration deadline; about 1 million votes already are in

Tuesday is Virginia's voter registration deadline in a year in which about a million Virginians have already cast their ballots.

As of Sunday, 532,983 Virginians had cast ballots in person and 444,390 had voted by mail according to the Virginia Public Access Project. An additional 642,687 mail ballots were still out.

That comes to 1.62 million Virginians who have taken steps to vote early so far, more than three times as many Virginians as voted early in all of 2016.

Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who is analyzing early voting nationwide at the U.S. Elections Project, says Virginia is part of an unprecedented surge in early voting fueled by the pandemic and changes to states' laws.

Virginia's Democrat-controlled legislature this year approved an expanded early voting window. It allows registered voters to vote early in person at their local registrar's office between Sept. 18 and Oct. 31. Voters no longer need to state a reason why they will be unable to vote in person on Nov. 3.