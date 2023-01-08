Tuesday livestream: Times-Dispatch reporters to preview assembly session

The General Assembly returns to Richmond on Wednesday to kick off a 46-day session that will feature spirited battles over issues ranging from abortion, education and tax cuts to the Richmond-Petersburg brawl over casino rights.

Members of the Richmond Times-Dispatch politics team will preview the session in a 2 p.m. discussion Tuesday, to be livestreamed on Richmond.com.

On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will outline his agenda for the second year of his term, delivering his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the legislature.

The Republican governor’s priorities include an additional $1 billion in tax cuts; a bid to bar most abortions in the state after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the woman’s life is in jeopardy; furthering school choice; and fixes for the state’s mental health system.

Democrats will seek to block Youngkin on abortion and school choice, while pushing more funding for schools and the state’s behavioral health system. Democrats also want to rein in the state’s soaring housing costs, tighten oversight of medication costs and advance a tutoring program to help students make up ground lost during COVID-19.

Democrats currently hold a slim edge in the Senate, and Republicans hold a slight margin in the House, pending the results of three special elections on Tuesday to fill legislative vacancies.

Looming over the session are the fall elections when all 40 Senate seats and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates are on the ballot.

Follow coverage of the General Assembly session and other state politics news on Richmond.com and in The Times-Dispatch.