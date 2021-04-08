Two bills meet different outcomes for small businesses as assembly ends work

Torian said he would continue to advocate for an estimated 156,000 part-time employees to take advantage of the option of saving for retirement through an individual retirement account that the Virginia College Savings Plan will establish by 2023 for all businesses with 25 or more full-time workers.

The National Federation of Independent Business cheered the Senate decision on part-time workers as a way to reduce the administrative burden of a new state mandate on small businesses that already are struggling because of the public health emergency. The law requires businesses with 25 or more employees to offer the IRA, but not to contribute to it.

“Our small business owners are still focused on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nicole Riley, state director of the business federation in Virginia. "The last thing they need is a government mandated program that requires them to fill out additional paperwork and spend time away from what they do best: creating jobs for Virginia’s economy."

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, had led the effort in February to limit the retirement savings program to full-time employees and raising the threshold for participation from five to 25 employees.