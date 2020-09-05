Two delegates rip fellow Democrat who voted against bill to end qualified immunity for police

He said he supports ending qualified immunity, but that the bill had been watered down in committee and was “not as strong as it could be.”

“Removing qualified immunity without also preventing law enforcement agencies on a local level from using taxes collected from all Virginians to protect law enforcement in lawsuits only makes the systemic problems of policing at the local level worse,” Samirah said.

Bourne, the bill’s sponsor, tweeted to Samirah on Saturday: “You knew the vote count before you voted NO. These issues/lives are not for games, like retweets or any foolish clown show.”

Samirah said in his Facebook post that having voted on the prevailing side — to defeat the measure — he preserved the right to bring it up again.

He said he now plans to introduce an amendment that would make it illegal for all law enforcement agencies that are not under the state’s direct supervision to use state funds to protect law enforcement “in legal proceedings of any kind.”

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, tweeted to Samirah on Saturday: “Translation: @IbraheemSamirah decided to grandstand so he could reintroduce a bill that will fail so he could grandstand some more. Meanwhile the substance is lost in all the videos, clicks and likes.”