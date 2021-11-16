Two Democrats who trail in tight Virginia House races will seek recounts

Two Democrats who trail in close contests for the House of Delegates announced on Tuesday that they will seek recounts.
In District 91, Del. Martha Mugler, D-Hampton, trails Republican A.C. Cordoza by 94 votes, or 0.33%. In District 85, Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, trails Republican Karen Greenhalgh by 127 votes, or 0.44%. The state will pay for recounts because the margins are within one half of a percentage point.
Barring reversals in the recounts, Republicans are poised to take control of the House in January with 52 seats to Democrats’ 48. Heading into the Nov. 2 elections Democrats held 55 seats to Republicans' 45.
Mugler initially conceded the contest to Cordoza, but withdrew her concession after elections officials determined that a number had been transposed in Cordoza's vote count in one community. Chris Piper, commissioner of the Department of Elections, recently said that a total of 676 votes was mistakenly entered as 767.
Once the correction narrowed the margin, Mugler said she wanted to see the count play out.
“In light of the errors and changes in reporting of ballots, we are requesting a recount in order to exercise all possible due diligence,” Mugler said in a statement on Tuesday. “I trust the process and will rely on the methods put in place to uphold fair elections in the commonwealth.”
Askew said in a statement: "Voting is a privilege, and we must honor every person who came out and exercised one of our most fundamental rights by ensuring that each vote is properly accounted for."
The candidates' calls for recounts came a day after the State Board of Elections voted 5-0 to certify the statewide results confirming the GOP sweep for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and - apparently - control of the House of Delegates.
