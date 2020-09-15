Two more die at Piedmont, as COVID-19 outbreaks hit young and old in state mental institutions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more patients have died of COVID-19 at Piedmont Geriatric Hospital, a state psychiatric institution in Nottoway County that has lost nine patients to the disease but appears to have the outbreak under control.

State behavioral health officials said Piedmont had no positive cases of COVID-19 among its employees or patients on Tuesday, but 13 employees and 21 patients have recovered from infection by the virus in an outbreak that began in mid-July.

Two patients infected during the outbreak died earlier this month - one on Sept. 2 and the other on Sept. 9. "They never completely recovered and passed away recently," said Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which operates state institutions for people with mental illness, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

However, a COVID-19 outbreak has intensified at Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, based in Staunton and the only state psychiatric facility for youth.

Currently, 12 of the 18 patients receiving treatment at the Commonwealth Center have tested positive for COVID-19, as have 25 employees. The shortage of healthy staff prompted the state to stop accepting admissions to the 48-bed hospital on Sept. 9.