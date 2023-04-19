Two separate projects are slated to bring nearly 400 apartments and townhomes to Richmond, with the plan for the apartments putting the city’s need for more housing in conflict with neighbors’ desire to maintain the feel of where they live.

Flournoy Development Group, an Atlanta-based firm that has built more than 230 multi-family projects with over 44,000 apartments across the South, wants to erect a six-story, 253-unit building on the 3600 block of Grove Avenue, at the site of a shuttered adult home in the city’s Museum District.

HDC, a Richmond limited liability company affiliated with the Harper Associates real estate and development firm, wants to build up to 140 single-family townhomes on a 16-acre vacant lot at 6140 Hull St.

The city Planning Commission has given a green light to both. They now go before the City Council for approval.

But the commission’s postponed vote on Flournoy’s Museum District proposal underscores a decades-old issue which has become acute as tight housing markets nationwide, but especially in Richmond, have sent house prices and apartment rents soaring.

Residents of neighborhoods of single-family homes, whether of the close-packed houses of the Museum District, or suburban communities with large lot sizes, don’t like to see their communities become more densely populated.

So, while Parkwood Avenue resident Doug Allen told the commission that the district “is in desperate need of new housing”, with a reported rental vacancy rate of around 2%, “making it extremely difficult to break into the neighborhood or even more within the neighborhood,” Grove Avenue resident Jane Wilson, who lives 5 blocks away from Flournoy’s project, said “It is way over the top in terms of the crowding, congestion and parking challenges it will create.”

A 6-story building in a neighborhood of 1- and 2-story houses would dwarf the buildings around it; “In short, it would stick out like a sore thumb,” David Wheeler, who has lived in the area for 52 years, told the commission.

“Our neighborhood is being overcome by its success,” Grove Avenue resident William Loving, an architect who lives 4 blocks away, told the commission.

“Already it can be difficult to maneuver in the neighborhood with all the double-parked vehicles blocking the streets. This will have an especially devastating effect on the traffic flow at this busy intersection,” he said.

Donna Beaman, who also lives 4 blocks away on Grove Avenue said the project would upend street “designed for neighborliness, whether calling to friends from front porches or speaking to strangers on the sidewalk.”

But city resident Austin Hobson wrote that “it is not fair that the Museum District gets to ‘preserve character’ while people are being displaced in other parts of the city because there is not enough housing to go around.”

The Museum District Association dropped its earlier opposition to the project, though without endorsing it, after the developer said it would update the sidewalk and create step-backs to the building profile so it would not be as sudden a change to the area’s skyline and light. But the association said it still thinks going above 4-story limit is a bad idea, and worried that other developers will see the project as setting a precedent for more large apartments.

In response to neighbors’ opposition, Flournoy scaled back the project slightly, to 253 apartments from its originally proposed 260, and cutting the number of off-street parking spaces to 330 from 335.

The building would replace a vacant, 98,699 building, 1 – to 2 stories high, on a 2.3-acre site that had been an assisted living facility for people with Alzheimer's.

HDC’s Hull Street project, on a vacant lot located between the Pocoshock, Elkhardt, Brookhaven Farms and Piney Knolls neighborhoods of mostly single family homes with some interspersed apartment buildings, drew no opposition.

The developer said it believes offering for sale townhomes on the site would complement the neighborhoods around it.

From the Archives: Jackson Ward in the 1970s and 80s