Two Va. lawmakers again seek repeal of same-sex marriage prohibition

As Congress moves to protect same-sex marriage before it adjourns this year, a pair of Virginia lawmakers say the time is right to repeal a 16-year-old provision of the state constitution that recognizes marriage as "only a union between one man and one woman."

Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, both gay members of the General Assembly, say they will again introduce legislation in the impending legislative session to repeal the provision. They say repeal is necessary to guard against a potential ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn national protection of same-sex marriages, as one of its senior justices threatened.

Earlier this year Ebbin and Sickles introduced proposed constitutional amendments to repeal the language that House Republicans defeated on 6-4 votes in the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee. House Republicans will continue to lead the House - and hold a majority on its committees - in the upcoming session.

Currently, same-sex marriages are protected in Virginia and across the nation by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, that found their prohibition to be unconstitutional.

However, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in June that the court should review and reverse previous "errors" under the 14th Amendment right to equal protection, as it did in overturning the right to abortion under Roe v. Wade.

"The rights of same-gender couples are in the cross hairs of Clarence Thomas and others on the right," Ebbin said

Passing a state constitutional amendment in Virginia - such as the repeal measure - requires approval by the General Assembly in two consecutive years, with an election for the House of Delegates in between, before the measure would go to voters in a statewide referendum.

The House and Senate had backed an amendment to repeal the language in 2021, when Democrats controlled the legislature, but Republicans won control of the House of Delegates that November, leading to the measure's defeat in this year's session.

Representatives of Equality Virginia and the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance spoke in favor of Ebbin's resolution in the subcommittee on March 1. Representatives of the Virginia Catholic Conference and the Virginia Assembly of Independent Baptists spoke against the repeal measure.

Repealing the state constitutional provision would now require approval by the General Assembly in 2023 and again in 2024, after election of a new legislature, and then by voters in statewide referendum.

"People want a chance to change this," Sickles said on Thursday, the day after the U.S. Senate voted 62-37 to advance the Respect for Marriage Act.

He and Ebbin say they also will introduce a separate bill to clarify that marriage is between two people, in order to address opponents' objection to legislation proposed last year about potential recognition of polygamy.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was governor when voters approved Virginia's constitutional amendment with 57% of the vote in 2006, called it one his greatest regrets as governor that he was not able to achieve marriage equality under state law.

"I was sad to leave office with that stain on the constitution," Kaine said in a press briefing on Wednesday, shortly before the Senate vote.

The vote in the U.S. Senate, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats in favor, ensures that supporters can override a filibuster and take a final vote after the Thanksgiving holiday. The House of Representatives would then vote on the amended legislation to send it to President Joe Biden for his signature before Republicans take control of the chamber in January.

"I believe when the final vote is taken, it will be more than the 62 votes" in favor, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said on Thursday.

The Respect for Marriage Act would require all states to recognize any lawfully performed marriage, reversing the provisions of a 1996 federal law that allowed states not to recognize same-sex marriages.

"It would be one of the most important civil rights bills signed in the U.S. in the past quarter-century," said Kaine, a civil rights lawyer in Richmond before he began his political career.

Kaine and Warner also called for repeal of the Virginia constitutional provision prohibiting same-sex marriages.

"Virginia still has a ban on same-sex marriages at the state level, and it's time to repeal it," Warner said in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

Kaine replied on Twitter, "Amen. Virginia should repeal this ban and ensure marriage equality."

In addition to defining marriage solely between a man and a woman, the constitutional provision forbids recognition of other types of unions "to which is assigned the rights, benefits, obligations, qualities or effects of marriage."

"It's important to get the language out," Sickles said.