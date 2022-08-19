Two Virginia state Sens. - Lucas and Spruill - face off in a new district

The first incumbent versus incumbent race for the state Senate has gone public, as two longtime Hampton Roads politicians square off for the 2023 election.

Redistricting has put state Sens. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, in the same district, which means they will vie for the Democratic nomination next year.

“Let the chips fall where they may,” Lucas said about the face-off.

Chesapeake, the third-largest city in the state, is likely to be the battleground.

Lucas, chair of the Education and Health Committee, has represented the 18th Senate district, which used to sprawl from its anchor in Portsmouth to take in parts of Chesapeake and rural counties as far 95 miles west, for 30 years.

Spruill was first elected to Chesapeake City County 34 years ago. He represented the city in the House of Delegates from 1994 to 2016, when he won election to the former Senate District 5, covering part of Chesapeake and part of Norfolk.

The new, more compact 18th Senate District includes all of Portsmouth and the northern parts of Chesapeake, with 43.7% of its voters coming from Spruill’s old district, 37.6% from Lucas’ old district and 18.7% from a former Virginia Beach district.

Spruill has been stressing his roots in Chesapeake, and record of defending access to abortion and voting rights.

He says his role as chairman of the Senate’s energy subcommittee means he’s at the heart of Virginia’s efforts to encourage clean energy, like the offshore wind farm now under construction off the Virginia Beach coast.

Lucas, whose sharply worded tweets have been some of the bluntest Democratic challenges to Gov. Glenn Youngkin this year, said she can do much for the district in her role as chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee, along with the possibility of becoming chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee if Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax retires.

“I’ve represented the good people of Portsmouth and Chesapeake for 30 years,” Lucas said, “I’m going to fight tooth and nail.”

All 40 Senate seats and all 100 House seats are up for election next year in contests that will be keys to whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin passes his agenda, or Democrats block his plans. Heading into the January legislative session Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the Senate and Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House.

Redistricting after the 2020 census created eight potential incumbent versus incumbent races.

Six of these could put senators from the same party up against one another – so far, only Lucas and Spruill have formally said it is on.

Whoever wins the Lucas-Spruill battle for the Democratic nomination will run in district that’s votes more than 60% Democratic.

Five of the other potential incumbent-versus-incumbent races are in districts with overwhelming partisan leans, meaning the nomination will almost certainly be tantamount to election. These are:

Sens. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover and Tommy Norment, R-James City County in District 26 to the east of Richmond;

Sens. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta and Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham in District 2 in the Shenandoah Valley;

Sens. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg and Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg in District 8 around Lynchburg;

Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax in District 35 in Fairfax; and

Sens. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax and Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, in District 38, also in Fairfax.

One new Virginia Beach district - District 20 - is home to three incumbents, Sens. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach and Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack.

But before the race for state General Assembly seats heats up, Kiggans is making a run for Congress, challenging Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd. If Kiggans wins in December, she’d be out of the state Senate race.

District 4 in the Roanoke area would pit Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke against Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County.

While the Virginia Beach and Roanoke-area districts favored Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. in the 2018 U.S. Senate election, they voted for Republicans Ed Gillespie and Glenn Youngkin in the last two contests for governor.

There also are 15 potential incumbent-versus-incumbent races next year in the 100-seat House of Delegates.

All but one are in strongly partisan districts – seven Republican and seven Democratic.

Two of the potential Democratic contests are in the Richmond area.

Dels. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico and Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico both live in Henrico County's District 80.

Three Democratic incumbents who represent Richmond are now in Richmond's District 78 - Dels. Dawn Adams, Jeff Bourne and Betsy Carr.

District 98, the Virginia Beach district where three incumbents live - Republican Dels. Barry Knight, the House Appropriations Committee Chair, Glenn Davis, chair of the Education Committee and Democrat Kelly Convirs-Fowler - leans strongly Republican.

Except for the Lucas versus Spruill contest, at least some of these potential races might not happen.

One option is for an incumbent retire. Another is for an incumbent to move. Democratic state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, has already moved from his longtime home in Bath County to the Democratic stronghold of Charlottesville that was part of his old district. He will now run in District 11, which exends from Albemarle County to Amherst County.