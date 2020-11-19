Tyler Whitley, veteran politics reporter for News Leader and Times-Dispatch, dies at 83

Dogged even when he was literally down, Mr. Whitley – after fainting outside the Executive Mansion while waiting to interview McDonnell – tugged an oxygen mask from his face as he was helped into an ambulance. He called to the reporter who had relieved him to query McDonnell on several topics. Mr. Whitley’s spell was attributed to medication he had been taking.

Having broken in on an afternoon newspaper with tight, multiple deadlines, Mr. Whitley wrote quickly, often seated in a chair set nearly as low as a milking stool. His lunch frequently was a hamburger garnished with mustard – Mr. Whitley disliked ketchup and mayonnaise – and, if a napkin wasn’t handy, he would occasionally dab his mouth with his necktie.

Mr. Whitley joined The News Leader not long after he graduated from college and had completed training in the Army Reserve. He got a lead on a reporting job through an acquaintance on the newspaper’s advertising staff whom he had run into at a bar in Richmond’s West End, where Mr. Whitley grew up.

As a business reporter for The News Leader, Mr. Whitley accompanied Gov. Mills Godwin, during the first of his two non-consecutive terms, on the first overseas trade trip by a Virginia governor. Godwin’s itinerary included stops in Spain and Belgium. He would travel abroad as well with Baliles and Wilder during their terms as governor.