U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorses Spanberger in 7th District race

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, for re-election on Friday in Virginia's new 7th Congressional District.

The endorsement is the second consecutive time Spanberger has won support of the national business organization, as she defends her seat against Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega in a district now anchored in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area instead of the Richmond suburbs.

The two-term incumbent first won the seat in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020, with the chamber's support.

"Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has delivered for business owners, workers, and the families of Virginia during her time in Congress," said Chamber Vice President Moore Hallmark, who also is managing director of regional government affairs for the group.

Hallmark called Spanberger "a tireless champion for pro-growth policies, demonstrating this through her leadership and work in passing the bipartisan infrastructure law."

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed last fall, is a $1 trillion package that includes $550 million in new federal spending on roads and bridges, freight and passenger rail, public utilities and high-speed broadband networks.

Spanberger was a prominent supporter of the measure as part of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, which worked closely with a bipartisan group of 10 senators, including Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., to pass the bill.

"In Congress, I have a record of cutting red tape, investing in our physical infrastructure, and making sure the next generation of workers has the tools and training they need to succeed," she said in the chamber announcement.

The U.S. Chamber also endorsed Republican candidate Erin Houchin in Indiana on Friday. Earlier this week, it endorsed four other Republicans, including two incumbent congressmen, in Illinois, Nevada and Florida.