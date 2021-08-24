U.S. may include Fort Pickett in system for resettling Afghan airlift arrivals

Virginia remains the hub of a widening effort to resettle thousands of people evacuated from Afghanistan as the United States prepares to withdraw troops from the Taliban-controlled country by an Aug. 31 deadline that President Joe Biden said remains firm.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that he expects Fort Pickett to become one of the military installations used to process Afghan refugees. However, the Biden administration would not confirm that the U.S. Army post in Nottoway County - home to the Virginia National Guard - will be used for a resettlement program that began at the end of July and has quickened to a breakneck pace with the Taliban's rapid conquest of Afghanistan more than a week ago.
"More bases could be added, folks are moving in and out," a senior Biden administration official said on background on Tuesday.
Fort Lee, near Petersburg, is one of four U.S. Army posts that the government is relying on to temporarily house Afghans with special immigrant visas and their families because of service to American armed forces in a 20-year war that is coming to a sudden end next week. The first 221 immigrants under Operation Allied Refuge - 206 adults and 15 infants - arrived at Fort Lee on July 30.
"Fort Lee has been core to the mission," the administration official said.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, whose district includes Fort Pickett, said she is waiting for "official confirmation" that it will be used in the program, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
"I am committed to ensuring Seventh District residents have as much information as possible about these plans, including any efforts involving Fort Pickett," she said. "At the same time, my team continues to work around the clock to help U.S. citizens, [special immigrant visa] applicants and the loved ones of Central Virginians evacuate Afghanistan."
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, said he is helping 50 families with close relatives in Afghanistan to apply for special immigrant visas or humanitarian parole. Those include a Prince William man who served as a translator for U.S. forces and appealed for help for his wife, whom the State Department summoned to the Kabul airport but did not admit. Ultimately, the department evacuated her safely to Qatar last week.
Fort Lee and three other Army posts - Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Dix in New Jersey and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin - can handle up to 25,000 people, but the administration said it doesn't want to "overburden any particular site or community."
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was scheduled to meet with officials from Fort Pickett on Wednesday, along with leaders from Nottoway, Blackstone and surrounding communities, to talk about economic development opportunities at the post and the new Foreign Affairs Security Training Center there.
Warner's office said it is aware that Fort Pickett could be used for the resettlement effort, but has not received confirmation from the Department of Defense.
The Biden administration said it has evacuated 70,700 people from a besieged airport in Kabul in nine days. Many of them are U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, but others are Afghan allies and their families under special visas, as well as other Afghans considered vulnerable and at risk by remaining in the country under Taliban control.
All of those evacuated from Afghanistan to the United States are arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County, where state and local public health workers test them for COVID-19. The Biden administration has not said how many have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Northam administration estimated as many as 10 cases.
"The health and wellbeing of Americans and all other people relocating from Afghanistan to the U.S. is of utmost importance and that means helping these individuals leave the country as quickly and safely as possible," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.
"We are following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and testing all U.S. citizens and individuals upon arrival," the spokesperson said. "We are also working with...partners to ensure CDC guidelines are followed if someone receives a positive COVID-19 test, including quarantining if needed."
The government also is working on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to people arriving from Afghanistan, the senior administration official said Tuesday. "Obviously, the goal is to get that process finalized and up and running as quickly as possible, and we expect to do exactly that."
The Biden administration said the government is flying evacuees to "transit hubs" in Europe and Asia for temporary housing and "robust security processing" before they come to the United States.
"Nobody is coming to the United States who has not gone through a security vetting process," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press conference on Tuesday.
A State Department spokesperson said the government is not divulging details about where Afghans are going or when, "due to the complicated nature of these evacuations and to protect the privacy and security of the arriving Afghans."
Congress appropriated $1.1 billion last month to resettle Afghans who served as translators or other roles to the U.S. military during the 20-year war, as well as their families. Biden raised the ceiling on refugee admissions to 62,500 in the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 and committed to resettling up to 125,000 refugees in the next fiscal year.
“We must all work together to resettle thousands of Afghans who ultimately qualify for refugee status,” Biden said in an appearance at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
The president said the U.S. is "on pace" to evacuate Americans and eligible Afghans by the Aug. 31 deadline, while leaving time to withdraw troops and equipment.
“The sooner we can finish, the better,” he said. "Each day of operations brings a risk to our troops."
Warner, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said Tuesday that the U.S. must evacuate Afghan allies who could be at risk of Taliban reprisal, even if the Aug. 31 deadline "may move a little bit."
"We owe them a duty to get them out," he said after a meeting in Rocky Mount with local officials and community leaders.
However, Warner does not want to risk a reigniting a "shooting battle" with the Taliban that would cause American casualties.
"So getting through this in a way that gets our people out, and those who helped us out, ought to be our top priority right now,” he said.
