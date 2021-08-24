U.S. may include Fort Pickett in system for resettling Afghan airlift arrivals

The Biden administration said it has evacuated 70,700 people from a besieged airport in Kabul in nine days. Many of them are U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, but others are Afghan allies and their families under special visas, as well as other Afghans considered vulnerable and at risk by remaining in the country under Taliban control.

All of those evacuated from Afghanistan to the United States are arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County, where state and local public health workers test them for COVID-19. The Biden administration has not said how many have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Northam administration estimated as many as 10 cases.

"The health and wellbeing of Americans and all other people relocating from Afghanistan to the U.S. is of utmost importance and that means helping these individuals leave the country as quickly and safely as possible," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

"We are following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and testing all U.S. citizens and individuals upon arrival," the spokesperson said. "We are also working with...partners to ensure CDC guidelines are followed if someone receives a positive COVID-19 test, including quarantining if needed."