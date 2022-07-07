U.S. money for new Customs facility at RIC opens window for international flights

A window is opening for direct airline flights between Richmond International Airport and international destinations with the planned construction of a new federal customs facility that is receiving almost $5 million in federal funding.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Richmond, and Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said Thursday that the airport will received a $665,000 competitive grant under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to build the facility at the regional airport in eastern Henrico County.

"These funds are a game changer for the Richmond community," McEachin said in an interview on Thursday. "It literally gives us an opportunity to open up to the world. ... It truly underscores that we are an international airport."

The project already was scheduled to receive almost $4 million through a spending request that Warner and Kaine had inserted into the federal government spending bill that Congress passed in March. Airport officials expect to issue a notice to proceed with the project in September and complete work by next July.

For Richmond, the construction of a new inspection facility for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol will allow the airport to compete for direct international flights that haven't been able to fly to or from there because the 19-year-old inspection facility is too outdated to use.

Currently, the airport does not handle international commercial flights, but only processes international charter aircraft flights or flights diverted to Richmond in an emergency, as well as international cargo. Foreign airports that don't have customs pre-clearance customs for U.S. passengers can't land in Richmond.

"This is a big deal for the community," said Perry Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. "To be international in name only is a disservice to the community."

"We have some airlines that are interested in flying here internationally already," said Miller, who succeeded longtime CEO Jon Mathiasen three years ago, a little more than six months before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled air travel at the airport.

Miller estimated the total cost of the new inspection facility at $7.1 million, including equipment and project management. "We will be pursuing every dollar we can," he said in an interview on Thursday.

The infrastructure funding package, which President Joe Biden signed last fall, already includes $35.6 million for Richmond International Airport over the next five years, as part of a $400 million fund for Virginia airports.

Some of that money could be used for the inspection facility, but Miller said the airport also has a number of other major projects in its five-year plan, including the replacement of the aircraft rescue and firefighting facility built there in 1980 and no longer in compliance with current standards.

McEachin, whose House district includes the airport, already has submitted a request for $4 million in community project funding for the rescue and firefighting facility. The request is included in legislation a House subcommittee marked up to go through the appropriations process in both chambers.

Similarly, the current federal customs inspection facility, built in 2003, no longer complies with design, security and operating standards for Customs and Border Patrol, which will now oversee the Richmond airport though its field office in Baltimore instead of Atlanta.

"They just drew a hard line in the sand and said 'We just can't process international flights here on a regular basis,' " Miller said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the $665,000 grant to the airport through the Airport Terminals Program in the infrastructure act. The department also awarded a $49.6 million grant to Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County to build a new, 14-gate concourse there.

“These funds will go toward modernizing and updating both Dulles and Richmond International Airports,” Warner and Kaine said in a statement on Thursday. “We are glad to see continued, meaningful investment in the commonwealth’s infrastructure thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law that will make travel through our airports easier and more accessible.”

The infrastructure bill passed Congress with bipartisan support, but a party-line vote in Virginia's congressional delegation. None of Virginia's four Republican members of Congress supported it because it included spending they didn't consider to be traditional infrastructure.

Warner played a major role in negotiating the deal in the Senate, with Kaine in support. McEachin and six other Virginia Democrats voted for the package in the House of Representatives.

"Hundreds of thousands of people, personnel, and goods come through our airport every year, and this federal funding will help ensure our infrastructure is efficient, safe, and up to date," McEachin said in a statement. "Investments in our airport infrastructure will also help improve customers’ experience, increase access for Americans with disabilities, and enhance our transportation capabilities.”