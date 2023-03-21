Stopping by Virginia Commonwealth University on a swing through Richmond, British ambassador Dame Karen Pierce wanted to make one key point:

“We think of ourselves as ally No. 1,” she told several dozen students at VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. It was her last stop of a Richmond tour in which she and colleagues from the embassy talked with Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former Gov. Doug Wilder and high school students, as well as the usual trade and business officials embassy staff are supposed to cultivate.

Virginia is important to Britain, and vice versa, as Pierce noted. She is freshly back east after being with President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego last week for the announcement of details of the new AUKUS strategic agreement for the increasingly vital Indo-Pacific region. (AUKUS stands for Australia, U.K. and U.S.)

“Virginia will play a big role; you build submarines,” she said.

The Virginia class nuclear submarines built by Newport News Shipbuilding in partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat will be the first headed to Australia as that nation updates its fleet.

British and American engineers are already working on the key next step of the AUKUS pact, designing the next-generation nuclear attack submarine, she said.

Pierce, whose early assignments with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office focused on security policy, said she and her staff spend a lot of time now working on ways to ease the flow of military technology between the U.S. and its allies, especially with increasing efforts to develop new weaponry, such as hypersonic missiles.

Her hour with Youngkin included a discussion of energy, including offshore wind, where Dominion Energy is building a $9 billion offshore wind farm capable of powering up 660,000 homes, as well as the hydrogen and nuclear technology that Youngkin’s energy plan last year stresses.

“We also talked about education, after his CNN talk,” she said.

And they wrapped up with an issue that was the focus of the first bill Youngkin signed this year: how to recognize credentials and certificates issued by different states — or nations.

“Our relation is built on a geologically solid bedrock of defense and security,” Pierce told the VCU students.

But, she added, it is also anchored on people-to-people relations — just as over a four-decade career she has found diplomatic solutions to crises depend on such connections.

That career includes serving as the Foreign Office team leader for Ukraine and a stint as ambassador to Afghanistan.

She’s optimistic that American, British and European support for Ukraine will continue and that Ukrainians will achieve whatever end they decide they want.

In Afghanistan, though the plight of women and food shortages and other humanitarian needs are enormous, Pierce believes international efforts to help will make a difference.

“Difficult situations, yes. But not hopeless,” she said. “Otherwise, what’s the point?”

