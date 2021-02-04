Unanimous: Senate adopts tax conformity bill after doubling deductions for businesses

A sometimes bitter fight over tax relief for small businesses ended in the Virginia Senate with a unanimous vote on Thursday to partially conform the state's tax code with a new federal law to allow businesses that received forgivable emergency loans to deduct up to $100,000 in expenses from their state income taxes.

The vote sent a strong bipartisan message to the House of Delegates about tax relief for many struggling small businesses that have received forgivable loans - essentially grants - under two emergency aid packages Congress passed last year to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

If both chambers adopted tax conformity legislation by a two-thirds vote, the bill could become law immediately upon the governor's signature to guide taxpayers and their accountants in filing income tax returns for the tax season that will open on Feb. 12.

"What we have is something I think is a very reasonable and responsible approach," said Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, who led a special subcommittee to examine an issue that threatened a party-line impasse over tax conformity.

The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee had voted on Wednesday to allow businesses that received tax-exempt Payroll Protection Program loans under the federal CARES Act last year to deduct up to $50,000 in expenses.