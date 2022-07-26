Under a cloud: VITA losing top talent in key areas of state IT operations

An exodus of high-tech talent isn't limited to executive leadership at the Virginia Information Technology Agency, which also has lost key employees in cloud services and cybersecurity operations that are critical to operating state government and protecting computer networks from attacks.

VITA, as the state IT agency is known, already had suffered a series of high-profile departures by executives since Gov. Glenn Youngkin's inauguration in January, including two chief information officers who had led the department, the chief operating officer and the deputy who temporarily took over for him, and the chief administrative officer.

The agency also has lost all of the staff that was responsible for helping executive branch agencies receive information technology services through "the cloud," a far-flung network of computer data centers that represent a more efficient, less costly way to serve IT networks, according to former employees who asked not to be identified.

Those services are supplied through a six-year, $242.4 million contract that VITA signed four years ago with Unisys, a global IT company based in Pennsylvania, to provide computer servers, storage and data center services, based at its massive data center in the White Oak Technology Park in eastern Henrico County, now home to the state agency.

At least three employees left after former Interim Chief Operating Officer Demetrias Rodgers, who had assembled the team under then-Gov. Ralph Northam's push for cloud services, resigned in May.

"There are no people who are responsible for the cloud services being delivered by Unisys who are at VITA today," said one former employee, who added, "Although it's a small team, the role it played was significant."

The sources said VITA also has lost several members of its security and risk management group, which the General Assembly provided funding this year to expand after the legislature's watchdog agency warned last fall that the department was understaffed for securing state government networks from cyberattack.

VITA's response

VITA spokesperson Lindsay LeGrand acknowledged "some internal and external movement" in the agency's staff, but said "all business needs continue to be met and any needed recruitment processes are underway."

LeGrand did not confirm or comment on departures identified specifically in an inquiry by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, but expressed confidence in the agency's ability to recruit new talent, including almost a dozen new security employees that the assembly budgeted money for it to hire this year.

"The VITA team is an engine of information technology talent and continues to foster a highly sought-after workforce," she said in an email statement on Tuesday. "The agency has experienced attrition rates in line with other technology organizations both private and public sectors; however, VITA’s team growth and hiring rates have continued to outpace voluntary departures in 2022, and the team expects that trend to continue."

"Cloud, security, and digital support functions remain competitive areas in the technology industry and within VITA," LeGrand said.

The vulnerability of state government computer networks became apparent in December, when the General Assembly's IT networks were penetrated by a criminal enterprise that threatened to shut down the system unless the state paid an unspecified ransom.

The ransomware attack disrupted operation of legislative agencies, including the one that drafts legislation, for weeks before the assembly convened in January. VITA and an independent IT contractor helped the Division of Legislative Automated Systems set up a backup system that sealed off the infected network and allowed assembly agencies to function.

"That really heightened our awareness then," said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who said Tuesday that he was not aware of internal staffing problems at VITA.

Departures

High-level departures from VITA began soon after Youngkin took office in mid-January. He replaced Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe, who had led the agency for almost seven years, with former Kansas CIO Phil Wittmer, who resigned less than a month later.

Chief Operating Officer Jon Ozovek resigned several weeks later - he now serves as chief transformation officer at Iron Bow Technologies, based in Reston, one of eight vendors that provide IT services to Virginia's 65 executive branch agencies. Last month, Iron Bow hired Moe as “sales strategy principal” for the company’s state, local government and education institution operation.

Rodgers, who served as interim chief operating officer for several months after Ozovek left, resigned in May to become chief technology officer at Planet Technologies, based in Germantown, Md. Chief Administrative Officer Dan Wolf left the agency last week.

"It's something that's been on the radar," said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William. He blamed the departures on Youngkin's new telework policy for making it harder to keep high-tech talent from taking jobs in the private sector that would allow them more flexibility to work remotely instead of in their offices.

"Certainly, the telework policy has not been helpful at all," said McPike, a member of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which warned last fall that "the lack of sufficient staffing in [Commonwealth Security and Risk Management at VITA] increases the risk of a cybersecurity breach of a state IT system."

"It's not the way to keep the best and the brightest here, working for Virginians," he said.

LeGrand said Tuesday that more than 95% of VITA employees "requested and were approved for telework."

VITA is not the only state agency struggling to hire and keep employees in a labor market that tightened dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic that began almost 29 months ago and continues because of new virus variants that spread easily in public places.

1,000 state workers

From May 1 through June 30, the state lost 1,066 classified employees by resignation or retirement, according to the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management. It is not clear how that compares with the same period in previous years, especially during gubernatorial transitions that occur every four years.

However, the period corresponds generally to the span between Youngkin's announcement of the telework policy on May 5 to its implementation on July 5.

Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid, a former CIO at Dominion Energy and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond who oversaw implementation of the telework policy, said this month that the state does not know how many people were working remotely during the pandemic under telework agreements that the new policy voided.

In the 2019 fiscal year, before the pandemic began, only 26% of state executive branch jobs were eligible for telework, or about 15,000 employees. Of those eligible workers, only 19%, or about 2,900, had agreements to work remotely.

Under the governor's new policy, 21,314 state employees were eligible to work remotely and 9,866 of them were approved to telework, a large majority for one to two days a week, which agency heads and Cabinet secretaries had authority to allow. An additional 1,687 were allowed to work three or more days a week, which required the approval of Youngkin's chief of staff, Jeff Goettman.

The Virginia Governmental Employees Association says that many state employees reported that their agencies discouraged them from applying to work remotely for more than one or two days a week.

"We see a huge disconnect between what was said in the policy and what was communicated to employees," said Dylan Bishop, a lobbyist for the association.

For lawmakers, the stability of VITA is vital to protecting state government computer networks from cyberattacks - the agency reported 66 million attempted attacks last year alone and said it blocked more than 50,000 pieces of malware from infecting state computers.

"There is a need there and we have to fund it," said Knight. "We're just competing with everybody else to hire these folks."