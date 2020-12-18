Unions back endorsements of Carroll Foy with $350,000 for her gubernatorial campaign

A trio of trade unions representing 9,000 Virginia workers are putting their money behind endorsements of former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy in her campaign for governor.

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 26 are contributing $350,000 to Carroll Foy, a Democrat from Prince William County who resigned her House of Delegates seat this month to focus on her gubernatorial bid.

Foy is emerging as the favorite of labor unions after legislative victories that include requiring paying workers a prevailing wage on publicly procured construction projects and stiffening civil penalties for wage theft. She also cosponsored successful bills to raise the minimum wage, allow state and local governments to require use of project labor agreements and expand worker's compensation eligibility for cancers presumed to be related to work.

She vowed on Friday to make Virginia "a pro-worker model for the nation."

"Jennifer Carroll Foy has a proven track record of fighting for the working families of Virginia," said William C. Sproule, executive secretary-treasurer of the Eastern Atlantic States regional council of carpenters, in an endorsement announced on Friday.