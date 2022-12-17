Unlike 2021, Black Democrats coalesce in 4th District contest

In 2021 Virginia Democrats had three prominent African American candidates for governor. They and their supporters did not coalesce and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe easily won the party's nomination.
A year later, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, announced campaigns for the seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, raising concerns among some Black leaders that they would split the vote in the 4th Congressional District, perhaps opening the door for Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Bagby dropped out of the contest on Thursday and he and his key supporters now back McClellan.
Did the party learn lessons from the echoes of 2021?
"I think we found that it's difficult to choose among your friends," McClellan, a 2021 candidate for governor, said Friday in eastern Henrico County following a unity rally with Bagby and some of his former backers for the congressional seat.
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, who had brought Bagby and McClellan together for a meeting of the minds earlier in the week, said Democratic voters had two "much-admired candidates" who "had represented the district well."
"Votes divided can often create a scenario" where "the outcome may not necessarily be what is desired" for "the overall community," she said.
That leads to the possibility of "divide and conquer," she added.
The 4th is a majority minority district that includes all or part of 15 cities and counties, stretching from Richmond south to Brunswick and Greensville counties on the North Carolina border. The district gets about three-fourths of its votes from the city of Richmond and from eastern Chesterfield and eastern Henrico.
Bagby, speaking at Friday's unity rally with McClellan at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, paraphrased a passage from the Gospel of Matthew that Abraham Lincoln used to frame one of his famous speeches.
"The house cannot be divided," Bagby said.
"I'm so glad, and I know a number of our supporters are so glad," that they no longer have to make a choice between two people they want to represent them, he said.
Bagby said the week brought "tough choices," but ultimately "an easy decision to support someone that I respect and I know respects me."
Bagby and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney - who initially backed Bagby, then threw his support behind McClellan after the delegate dropped out - say there were different dynamics in the nomination contest for governor.
For instance, McAuliffe, who already had served as governor from 2014 to 2018, had huge advantages in fundraising and name recognition and lapped the field in the nomination contest. The combined vote totals of the three African American candidates - former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, McClellan and then Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax - would have fallen 133,000 votes short of McAuliffe's total.
"I really honestly hadn't considered that" 2021 nomination fight "in this decision," Bagby said Friday. "And I don't know if that factored in, because I believe McAuliffe got the majority of the vote, so it wasn't like it was a vote divided."
Stoney, a McAuliffe protégé, served as secretary of the commonwealth in the first two years of his term and was a co-chair of McAuliffe's comeback bid in 2021. Stoney says the contest for governor is "totally separate" from the 4th District contest.
"This race is different than the gubernatorial race," he said. "I think there were different coalitions on all sides in the gubernatorial race versus the one here."
In the contest for governor, McAuliffe quickly lined up support from some key Black lawmakers, including Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, then House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, McQuinn and Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake.
As for the 4th District nomination, Stoney said: "In this race we have a very accomplished Black woman, we had an accomplished Black man and we have Joe Morrissey.
"And so, I think the candidates saw what the field looked like and they made decisions accordingly."
Former Gov. Doug Wilder, the nation's first elected Black governor, confirmed on Thursday that Bagby had consulted with him about his position in the race.
“My advice to him was, whatever he does, he has to make certain his efforts were for the representation of the people,” Wilder said in an interview.
Bagby acknowledged Friday that he had spoken with Wilder. In reflecting on his decision to drop his bid and back McLellan, Bagby said: "We have to do what's in the best interest of the greater good in the community. And if we're doing it for personal reasons, we're not doing it for the right reasons."
