Unwilling to tap reserves or cut current state programs, budget leaders look to federal aid in crisis

General Assembly budget leaders hope to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to meet the state's most pressing needs in mental health and human services and avoid cutting existing programs or risking Virginia's AAA bond rating by dipping into reserve funds.
Faced with a $2.7 billion revenue shortfall in the two-year budget, the leaders of the assembly's money committees are resisting calls by some legislators and liberal advocacy groups to use reserves to pay for new spending initiatives three years after a national bond-rating agency put Virginia on credit watch for drawing down its "rainy day" fund because of a projected revenue shortfall.
"I think we will be reluctant to go into reserves and we will not go into the rainy day fund," said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
Budget leaders also are unwilling to trade cuts in existing state programs to restore some of the more than $2 billion in new spending initiatives approved in March, suspended in April because of the economic recession arising from the coronavirus pandemic and now on the chopping block in the revised budget proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam for the assembly to consider in a special session. New spending included almost $600 million to give raises to state employees, teachers, college faculty, sheriff's deputies and other state-supported local employees.
However, the governor made it a priority in his budget to avoid layoffs and cuts in existing programs.
"We are not at this point looking at cutting existing programs," said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chairwoman of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.
That leaves federal emergency aid - about $1.3 billion that Virginia has remaining from the $3.1 billion it received under the CARES Act in April to spend on one-time needs directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic - with no additional help on the way from Congress, which isn't likely to act on a proposed new emergency relief package until after Labor Day.
"It's very disappointing that Congress went home without acting on behalf of the American people," House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said.
Howell was even blunter. "It's recklessly irresponsible," she said.
Additional aid - or at least flexibility - for state and local governments is a key part of the competing relief packages proposed by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Republicans in the U.S. Senate in alliance with President Donald Trump.
But the most urgent need is help for unemployed Virginians - more than 265,000 of whom filed for ongoing benefits that no longer include an additional $600 in unemployment compensation under the CARES Act that expired at the end of July. Virginia has applied for a new $300 weekly benefit that isn't likely to arrive until next month under a new federal program that is likely to quickly run out of money.
Northam asked both Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress for help on Monday, especially for 30,000 Virginians, most of them women and about half people of color, who don't qualify for the new temporary benefit under an executive order that Trump signed this month because they don't qualify for at least $100 a week in state unemployment insurance benefits.
"It is unacceptable that the proposed benefit leaves out so many Americans, particularly those already being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," the governor said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY; and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
However, Republican senators in the General Assembly lashed out at Northam and the Democratic leadership of the assembly this week for not including them in the process of revising the $135 billion budget - primarily the $46 billion general fund financed by state taxes to pay for core public services, such as public education, Medicaid and other health care programs, and public safety.
They are angry because Senate Democrats say they are not considering budget amendments proposed by senators, even though the House Appropriations Committee is preparing to review budget amendments proposed by delegates.
"We were called to Richmond to make huge decisions about how to address a budget shortfall, help Virginians struggling because of the pandemic, and get the commonwealth on solid ground to keep our citizens safe - or so we thought," Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said in a news release by the Senate Republican Caucus on Monday. "Now that we're here, we learn the Democrats are intent on giving the governor unchecked authority to distribute billions in relief funds, totally stifling the voices and needs of the people of Virginia."
Administration officials say Republican leaders should talk to the local governments they represent, since the state has distributed $1.3 billion in CARES Act funding to localities across Virginia to help them pay for the escalating costs of dealing with COVID-19. Fairfax County separately received $200 million from the federal government.
Northam already has committed about $520 million of the funds, primarily for COVID-19 testing, which the state is about to greatly expand, as well as supplies of personal protective equipment for health care providers, public safety employees and schools. He's also created a $70 million grant program for small businesses, set aside $50 million for mortgage and rental assistance, and provided about $56 million to long-term care facilities, which have experienced the majority of deaths from COVID-19 during the crisis.
But assembly budget leaders are looking for ways to use uncommitted CARES Act funding to fill critical gaps in state services, as well as up to $120 million in this fiscal year from a new state tax on electronic skill games.
"For the short term, it's going to be about trying to address some of the one-time funding, without going into the base budget and how that's going to affect ongoing programs," Torian said Wednesday.
With Democrats frustrated at the impending loss of new budget initiatives they had approved in March, Appropriations Vice-Chairman Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, said, "There are a lot of people in general who think some of the things they did [in the budget] this spring are more important than some of the legacy spending."
Northam asked assembly leaders the week before the special session for suggestions about potential cuts of spending provisions in the existing budget "that do not reflect the leadership's priorities," but administration officials say they haven't heard any suggestions.
Instead, the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee staff is looking for other sources of funding to help pay for priorities not included in the governor's proposed budget.
"Whatever we do is going to be modest," Howell said. "It will be focused on mental health and human services, because that's where the crisis is."
The biggest problem for lawmakers is the same one that Northam faced - there is ample cash for one-time expenses, but not much money for recurring costs, such as pay increases for state employees and teachers.
"We do try not to do recurring expenses with one-time money," Howell said. "It's very limiting."
