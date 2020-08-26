Unwilling to tap reserves or cut current state programs, budget leaders look to federal aid in crisis

Northam asked both Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress for help on Monday, especially for 30,000 Virginians, most of them women and about half people of color, who don't qualify for the new temporary benefit under an executive order that Trump signed this month because they don't qualify for at least $100 a week in state unemployment insurance benefits.

"It is unacceptable that the proposed benefit leaves out so many Americans, particularly those already being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," the governor said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY; and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

However, Republican senators in the General Assembly lashed out at Northam and the Democratic leadership of the assembly this week for not including them in the process of revising the $135 billion budget - primarily the $46 billion general fund financed by state taxes to pay for core public services, such as public education, Medicaid and other health care programs, and public safety.

They are angry because Senate Democrats say they are not considering budget amendments proposed by senators, even though the House Appropriations Committee is preparing to review budget amendments proposed by delegates.