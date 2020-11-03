UPDATE: Charles City votes no in advisory referendum on moving Confederate statue

Voters in Charles City County appeared to be voting no Tuesday in an advisory referendum asking whether the county should remove a Confederate statue located next to the county courthouse.

More than 55% of county voters voted no and about 45% of the county’s voters said yes.

Charles City County was one of six Virginia counties holding advisory referendums Tuesday, asking voters what officials should do with the locality’s Confederate statues.

None of the six appeared poised to endorse removing their Confederate statues.

A state law that took effect July 1 allows local governments to ask voters their opinion before removing Civil War monuments or taking other actions that would accurately reflect the context the statues were erected in — the end of Reconstruction and the beginning of the Jim Crow era, with its racially discriminatory laws.

The advisory referendums come in a year of racial reckoning as the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis sparked protests in Richmond and around the country.