UPDATE: Chase eliminated; GOP nomination for governor down to Youngkin and Snyder

Cox, who is not seeking re-election in the House after representing Colonial Heights and the Chesterfield area since 1990, attracted 14.81% of the vote as he was eliminated in the fourth round of vote tallying from Saturday's state Republican convention.

Seven candidates sought the party’s nomination for governor in Saturday's “unassembled convention” that featured voting at 39 polling places around the state. In the first two rounds of vote counting, former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson and Peter Doran, former head of a Washington think tank, were eliminated in that order, with less than 1% of the vote, each. Former Trump Pentagon official Sergio de la Peña was eliminated in the third round with 6.61% of the vote.

In the first round, before any votes were reallocated, Youngkin and Snyder dominated the voting in the state's biggest localities. While Youngkin carried Fairfax County and Virginia Beach handily, they tied for the lead in Loudoun County. Youngkin edged Snyder in Prince William County and the city of Chesapeake.

Youngkin easily carried Henrico County in a blow to Cox and Chase. Cox edged Chase to carry Chesterfield County and Chase led the field in Hanover County.

In a state-run primary, Youngkin would have been declared the winner in the first round.