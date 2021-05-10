UPDATE: Cox eliminated; GOP nomination for governor down to Youngkin, Snyder and Chase

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, will not become the GOP nominee for governor, signaling the end of his 30-year career in state politics.

Cox, who is not seeking re-election in the House after representing Colonial Heights and the Chesterfield area since 1990, attracted 14.81% of the vote as he was eliminated in the fourth round of vote tallying from Saturday's state Republican convention.

Counting continues at the Richmond Marriott in what is now a three-way battle for the Republican nomination. Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of a global investment firm, led entrepreneur Pete Snyder and Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield after four rounds of vote counting.

Youngkin, formerly of The Carlyle Group, led with 34.5% of the weighted vote tally after the first three rounds, followed by Snyder with 27.9% and Chase with 22.8%. A candidate needs to secure more than 50% of the weighted tally to win the party's nomination.

Seven candidates sought the party’s nomination for governor in Saturday's “unassembled convention” that featured voting at 39 polling places around the state. In the first two rounds of vote counting, former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson and Peter Doran, former head of a Washington think tank, were eliminated in that order, with less than 1% of the vote, each.