UPDATE: Davis eliminated; Sears leads Hugo for GOP lieutenant governor nomination

Winsome Sears, who was the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly, appears on the cusp of the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor as she and former Del. Tim Hugo of Fairfax County head into a fifth round showdown in ballot counting from Saturday's state convention.

Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, was eliminated in the fourth round as he trailed Sears and Hugo, setting up his delegates to be kingmakers.

After four rounds, Sears had 43.2% of the weighted votes, to 30.4% for Hugo and 26.38% for Davis, who again fell short as he did in seeking the nomination in 2017. With four of the six candidates now eliminated, tabulating continues at the Richmond Marriott. A candidate needs to top 50% of the weighted votes to become the party's nominee.

The nominee for lieutenant governor will round out the GOP ticket. Glenn Youngkin is the party's candidate for governor and Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, is the party's nominee for attorney general. If nominated Sears would seek to become just the second woman elected to statewide office in Virginia and the first Black woman to do so. Miyares is a Cuban American.

Lance Allen, an Air Force veteran from Fauquier County, was eliminated in the third round of counting at the Richmond Marriott, after lagging with 15.17%.