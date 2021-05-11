UPDATE: Davis eliminated; Sears leads Hugo for GOP lieutenant governor nomination

Winsome Sears, who was the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly, appears on the cusp of the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor as she and former Del. Tim Hugo of Fairfax County head into a fifth round showdown in ballot counting from Saturday's state convention.
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, was eliminated in the fourth round as he trailed Sears and Hugo, setting up his delegates to be kingmakers.
After four rounds, Sears had 43.2% of the weighted votes, to 30.4% for Hugo and 26.38% for Davis, who again fell short as he did in seeking the nomination in 2017. With four of the six candidates now eliminated, tabulating continues at the Richmond Marriott. A candidate needs to top 50% of the weighted votes to become the party's nominee.
The nominee for lieutenant governor will round out the GOP ticket. Glenn Youngkin is the party's candidate for governor and Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, is the party's nominee for attorney general. If nominated Sears would seek to become just the second woman elected to statewide office in Virginia and the first Black woman to do so. Miyares is a Cuban American.
Lance Allen, an Air Force veteran from Fauquier County, was eliminated in the third round of counting at the Richmond Marriott, after lagging with 15.17%.
Northern Virginia business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia was eliminated after trailing in the second round, with 7.08%. Maeve Rigler of McLean, president, CEO and owner of Securus Capital in Alexandria, was eliminated after finishing last in the first round, with 6.0%.
More than 30,000 GOP delegates voted Saturday during the party's "unassembled convention" that featured 39 polling places around the state. The party is using ranked-choice voting, in which delegates listed the candidates in order of preference.
In each round of vote counting, the candidate with the fewest weighted votes is eliminated. The trailing candidate's votes are redistributed among the remaining candidates, based upon the delegates' second choice on their ballots.
State party officials allotted a total of about 12,500 delegate votes to party units representing counties and cities across the state. The votes are "weighted" in order to reward localities that had higher GOP voter turnout in the most recent elections for governor and for president. That is why Bedford County, with a population of 79,000 people, had 228 delegate votes and Norfolk, a Democrat-leaning city of 243,000 people, got just 148.
While Hugo and Davis held serve in their home turf in the first round - Hugo carried Fairfax and Prince William counties and Davis won in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake - Sears piled up wins in Loudoun, Chesterfield and Henrico counties as well as localities outside the Washington Beltway, such as Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
Sears also carried a large swath of rural counties from the Shenandoah Valley to Southside and the Northern Neck.
Lieutenant governor is a part-time position. The holder of the office presides over the state Senate and may break ties on most issues, but not on the budget. The job's real significance is that it can be a steppingstone to the Executive Mansion. Seven of the state's last 14 governors previously served as lieutenant governor.
Sears emigrated from Jamaica at age 6, is a Marine veteran and lives in Winchester, where she owns a plumbing, electrical and appliance repair business.
In 2001 she became the first Black Republican woman elected to the General Assembly, knocking off Del. William P. Robinson Jr., D-Norfolk, who had been a delegate since 1981. She served one term in the state House, and lost a race for Congress in 2004 to Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd.
Sears also ran a write-in campaign for U.S. Senate in 2018 to provide an option for Republican voters unhappy with party nominee Corey Stewart.
Sears asserted in her campaign that she can win a general election because she’s the only GOP candidate who can win votes of Black voters, including Democrats.
Democrat Mary Sue Terry remains the only woman elected to statewide office in Virginia. Terry was elected attorney general in 1985 and in 1989. She lost the 1993 campaign for governor to Republican George Allen.
Democrats will choose their nominee for lieutenant governor in a June 8 primary. The six Democratic candidates are Del Hala Ayala of Prince William; Del. Mark Levine of Alexandria; Andria McClellan, a member of the Norfolk City Council; Sean Perryman, former head of the Fairfax NAACP; Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke and Xavier Warren, an agent for NFL players.
