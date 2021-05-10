UPDATE: Glenn Youngkin is GOP nominee for governor

Glenn Youngkin, the multimillionaire businessman who sought to cast himself as a political outsider with the best chance to challenge Democratic power, will represent Republicans in the race to become Virginia’s next governor.

Youngkin, 54, prevailed Monday night as entrepreneur Pete Snyder, his final rival for the nomination, conceded during the sixth round of vote counting.

Youngkin was a late entrant in the campaign with little name recognition in the tight-knit Virginia GOP, which tasked a relatively small number of party loyalists to choose its nominee in a convention.

Fueled by his own fortune, Youngkin, former co-CEO of a global investment firm, used the biggest war chest in the race, a limited public record and in-person campaigning to overcome tough odds. He will become the face of the state party as it heads into a pivotal November election, when the GOP will try to end its banishment from the Executive Mansion since Bob McDonnell left office in 2014.

Youngkin prevailed in what became a close match-up against Snyder and Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield. The crowded race also included former House Speaker Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights, whose fourth place finish marked the likely end of his 30-year political career.