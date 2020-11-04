UPDATE: Good tops Webb in 5th; Luria pulls ahead of Taylor in 2nd

Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and ex-Liberty University employee, held the 5th District congressional seat for the GOP Tuesday, topping Democrat Cameron Webb.

As of 1:15 a.m. Good had 53.1% of the vote to 46.6% for Webb, a physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.

Democrats thought they had an opportunity to pick up the seat after Good ousted Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th in a drive-through convention. But Good prevailed in the traditionally Republican district, despite Webb's significant fundraising advantage.

Good released a statement declaring victory.

“The political elite said that a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up, but the voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district," he said.

Webb conceded, saying in a statement: "While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress."

He added: "Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way."