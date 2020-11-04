UPDATE: Good tops Webb in 5th; Luria pulls ahead of Taylor in 2nd

Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and ex-Liberty University employee, held the 5th District congressional seat for the GOP Tuesday, topping Democrat Cameron Webb.
As of 1:15 a.m. Good had 53.1% of the vote to 46.6% for Webb, a physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.
Democrats thought they had an opportunity to pick up the seat after Good ousted Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th in a drive-through convention. But Good prevailed in the traditionally Republican district, despite Webb's significant fundraising advantage.
Good released a statement declaring victory.
“The political elite said that a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up, but the voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district," he said.
Webb conceded, saying in a statement: "While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress."
He added: "Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way."
In another closely watched contest, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, pulled ahead of Republican Scott Taylor in a closely fought rematch of their 2018 election in a district based in Virginia Beach.
As of 1:30 a.m. Luria had 50.6% of the vote to 46.8% for Taylor, the incumbent she ousted two years ago.
The sprawling 5th District, larger than New Jersey, extends from Fauquier County in Northern Virginia, through Charlottesville and Danville, and south to the North Carolina line. It includes all of 18 counties and parts of three others.
The district profiles as conservative. Republican Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton there by 14 percentage points in 2016. Republican Ed Gillespie carried the district by 9 percentage points a year later in the governor’s race.
But national Democrats sensed an opportunity for a pickup, hoping that Webb, an African American physician, was the right candidate in a year of a pandemic and a reckoning on race.
Virginia’s other most closely watched U.S. House contest is in the 7th District, anchored in the Richmond suburbs of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.
Incumbents did not appear threatened in Virginia’s other contested U.S. House contests outside the Richmond area.
- In the 3rd District in Hampton Roads, Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat, faced a challenge from Republican John Collick Jr., a retired intelligence officer and U.S. Marine. Scott has held the seat since 1992.
- In the Shenandoah Valley, Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, faced Democrat Nicholas Betts. Cline, who served in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2018, is seeking a second term against Betts, a clerk at a law firm in Roanoke. Republicans have held the seat since 1993.
- Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, sought a fourth term in a district that represents Arlington County, the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church and part of Fairfax County. His Republican challenger is Jeff A. Jordan, a U.S. Army veteran. Democrats have held the seat since 1991.
- Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, sought a second term in a district based in Loudoun and Fairfax counties. She faced Republican Aliscia Andrews, a Marine Corps veteran who has been a contractor for the Department of Homeland Security.
- In the 11th District, based in Fairfax and Prince William counties, Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat, sought a seventh term. He faced Republican Manga Anantatmula, who was born in India, is a U.S. citizen and has worked as a contractor for the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
