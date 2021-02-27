UPDATE: House and Senate reach tentative agreement on marijuana; put off some thorny issues to next year

Virginia will move ahead to legalize recreational use marijuana and erect a legal market by 2024, under a tentative agreement House and Senate Democrats reached Saturday.

The legislation would set up a new state agency to rule over the new marijuana market, but under pressure from the Senate, it would require that lawmakers come back next year to reconsider the regulatory framework for doling out licenses and the new criminal penalties that would go into effect when marijuana is legalized.

Under the bill, sales and adult possession of marijuana would be legal in 2024, according to one of the sponsors and people involved in the negotiations.

A Senate-led push to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana by the summer is not included in the deal, despite strong advocacy by civil rights groups who deemed it a top priority. They argued that mere decriminalization still disproportionately harms Virginians of color. Many of those groups are now urging lawmakers to reject the bill.

The tentative agreement, which negotiators have not yet signed, will come before the two chambers on Saturday, the last day lawmakers are expected to take action on legislation for the current session.