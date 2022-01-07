UPDATE: House GOP encourages vaccines and boosters ahead of legislative session; outgoing Democratic speaker calls for mandate

"Vaccines may not prevent every case of COVID, but they are extremely effective in turning what could be a life-threatening illness into something much less severe,” Gilbert said, adding that NK95 masks, gloves, thermometers and hand sanitizer would be widely available during the legislative session.

Filler-Corn, in a last move as speaker, proposed mandatory reporting of COVID-19 symptoms, followed by testing. Filler-Corn also proposed a virtual option for votes for members who become exposed or test positive for the virus. And, as a last resort, an option for the speaker to convene the chamber virtually.

"As COVID-19 infections rise across Virginia, it is vital the House put in place measures to ensure that it can complete the critical work deserved by Virginians in the upcoming session," Filler-Corn said in a statement.

Republicans have long opposed convening virtually, even before vaccines had become available, arguing that it hampered the power of the minority and decreased public transparency.

"While we have made a great deal of progress in mitigating the pandemic, it is clear that COVID will be with us as we begin the 2022 Session,” Gilbert said.

“Nonetheless, it is crucial that we not only get the people’s business done in a timely manner, but we do so in an open and transparent fashion, while operating in as regular of order as possible.”