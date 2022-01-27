UPDATE: Lateef, Guzman won't seek Democratic nomination in 7th, further clearing the field for Spanberger

Two more potential candidates have decided to forgo a race for congress in the new 7th District, further clearing the Democratic field for Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Babur Lateef, chairman of the Prince William County School Board, and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, announced on Thursday that they will not run in the new district, which includes Fredericksburg, part of Prince William and all or part of nine other counties. No other Democrats have declared their candidacy for the seat.

"My responsibility as Prince William County School Board Chairman, particularly during this pandemic, continues to be critical," Lateef said in a statement.

Katie Baker, a spokeswoman for Guzman, confirmed in a text message that Guzman will not run.

Lateef noted that state Supreme Court's experts' initial proposed boundaries for the new 7th District included all of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, and included his family's home, while the finalized map does not.