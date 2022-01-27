UPDATE: Lateef won't seek Democratic nomination in 7th, further clearing the field for Spanberger

Another potential candidate has decided to forgo a race for congress in the new 7th District, further clearing the Democratic field for Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Babur Lateef, chairman of the Prince William County School Board, announced on Thursday that he will not run in the new district, which includes Fredericksburg, part of Prince William and all or part of nine other counties. No other Democrats have declared their candidacy for the seat, but Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, remains undecided about a run.

"My responsibility as Prince William County School Board Chairman, particularly during this pandemic, continues to be critical," Lateef said in a statement.

Lateef noted that state Supreme Court's experts' initial proposed boundaries for the new 7th District included all of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, and included his family's home, while the finalized map does not.