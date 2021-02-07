UPDATE: Lawmakers consider dueling resolutions to restore voting rights for people convicted of felonies

UPDATE:

The Virginia Senate late Friday changed a proposed constitutional amendment that is meant to restore the voting rights of people convicted of felonies. The change would clarify that people in prison are not entitled to vote, though as proposed, lawmakers could create a process in a future session to allow it.

"We had a caucus discussion about it" among Senate Democrats "and it's what the caucus felt like it could support," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who sponsored the change on the Senate floor. "I think our primary objective needs to be to take the Jim Crow abomination out of the constitution. I don't think we'd had a lot of public debate about that particular idea yet. I'd like to hear more before we take that step."

Sheba Williams regained her right to vote by the grace of Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2015. She’s grateful for the ability to vote in the years since, but overriding is her belief that her right should have never been taken away.

Williams, an advocate with the criminal justice advocacy group Nolef Turns Inc., is urging lawmakers to end the revocation of voting rights in Virginia, one of just three states that permanently disenfranchise people convicted of a felony.