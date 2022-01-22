UPDATE: Miyares says Roe v. Wade was 'wrongly decided,' and Va. now views Constitution as silent on abortion

A bill filed in the Virginia House of Delegates this week would ban abortions after 20 weeks of gestation except in cases where the pregnant woman is at risk of death or “substantial and irreversible” damage to her health.
The legislation has a formidable chance of becoming law in a state where Republicans now control the House and the Executive Mansion, and Democrats hold a slim, 21-19 edge in the Senate.
In another sign of the changing outlook for abortion in Virginia, on Friday new Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares took steps to remove Virginia from a brief that terms a Mississippi abortion law unconstitutional.
The letter from Virginia Solicitor General Andrew N. Ferguson to the clerk of the U.S. Supreme Court says Virginia "is now of the view" that Roe v. Wade was "wrongly decided," that "the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several States to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion."
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said during his campaign that he would support banning abortion at the point when a fetus can feel pain — which other states with similar bans have defined as 20 weeks.
Youngkin supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the woman’s life is in jeopardy. As filed, the bill does not include exceptions for rape or incest.
On Friday, Youngkin tweeted support for the annual anti-abortion rally, the “March for Life,” taking place in Washington, D.C.
“I stand with the thousands in attendance at the 49th @March_for_life! I proudly stand up for the unborn and their mothers,” Youngkin tweeted.
Saturday marks the 49th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.
The bill now before the House, named the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” was filed by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.
The bill bans abortions at the halfway point of pregnancy, unless the procedure is necessary to prevent the woman’s death, or “substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”
If the bill becomes law, doctors and nurse practitioners performing the procedure would be required to do it in a way that would “provide the unborn child the best opportunity to survive.”
Health care professionals who perform the abortion in violation of the proposed law would be subject to a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in jail and a $2,500 fine. They could also face civil lawsuits from the pregnant woman or the father of the fetus.
The Senate is not up for election until 2023. One of the Democrats, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, sided with Republicans on a significant abortion vote in 2020. Then-Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke the tie, quashing the bill.
Now, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears holds the tie-breaking vote. She voiced opposition to abortions during her campaign for office.
Former Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, who lost the election for lieutenant governor to Earle-Sears, criticized Miyares on Twitter, terming him an "extremist."
"Our AG thinks that we should return to the days of individuals dying from lack of protections," Ayala wrote. "He believes that he should control our reproductive rights and rights to choice."
As for the Freitas bill, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia on Friday criticized the legislation.
“This ban is just one more attempt at making abortion inaccessible in Virginia,” the group tweeted. “Virginians cannot go back to a time when decisions about abortion were made in the hearing room instead of in the exam room.”
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who successfully introduced legislation that ended mandatory ultrasounds and wait periods before abortion procedures, said she and other Senate Democrats would oppose “this extreme bill.”
“This one-size-fits-all bill would insert government in the private health care decisions that should be left between patients and their providers,” McClellan said. “Virginia has become the leader in the South in protecting access to reproductive health care, and we’re not going to turn back the clock.”
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_