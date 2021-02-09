UPDATE: More confusion as CVS opens pre-registration for vaccinations early, prompted by state

Health department officials say they are working with CVS on a technological solution to ensure that only those already registered with the state are given appointments at the 36 retail pharmacies participating in the initial rollout in Virginia.

Thibault, at CVS, said, "During the online registration, we ask patients to confirm that the information they provide is accurate."

(Our previous story on CVS vaccinations is below.)

COVID-19 vaccinations at three dozen CVS retail pharmacies in the state will begin on Friday, a day later than originally planned, as the national pharmacy chain and the Virginia Department of Health agreed on a plan to coordinate the rollout of the national program that President Joe Biden announced last week.

CVS announced late Monday that it would open an online portal to schedule appointments at still-undisclosed retail pharmacies on Thursday, two days later than originally planned. The 36 locations include Richmond, Midlothian and Mechanicsville, but the public will not know where they are until the company activates the system for Virginia on Thursday.

Under the plan, CVS will vaccinate only people who are age 65 or older and who already have registered with their local health department.