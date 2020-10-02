UPDATE: Northam 'feels fine' a week after testing positive; Va. officials wish Trump, first lady well

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 3,250 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,037 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s up 22 from the 3,228 reported Thursday.

Kaine said in a statement Friday: “I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.”

Northam said in a tweet earlier Friday: "Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans — and 450 Virginians — also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday. This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things."

Former Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is preparing a run for governor, tweeted: "Both the Governor and the President recently tested positive for COVID-19. Julie and I, of course, offer our prayers to both families and wish them nothing but a speedy recovery."

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th tweeted: "Please join me in praying that @POTUS and @FLOTUS recover quickly from the coronavirus. And I pray that all of us allow this to be a reminder that none of us are immune to this virus. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing."