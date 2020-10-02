UPDATE: Northam 'feels fine' a week after testing positive; Va. officials wish Trump, first lady well

State officials in Virginia are wishing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump well while urging Virginians to take seriously the threat of COVID-19.
A week after his own positive test, Gov. Ralph Northam says he feels fine and has no symptoms.
Northam, Virginia first lady Pam Northam, and four legislators are among the thousands of Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year. In May, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., announced that he and his wife, former first lady Anne Holton, had tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus.
On Friday afternoon Northam tweeted a photo of himself speaking on his cellphone and noted that he has been working with legislators to finalize the state's amended budget.
Northam said in the tweet: "A week after our positive test results, I have no symptoms and feel fine – @FirstLadyVA has mild symptoms, but is feeling better each day. We are grateful for your ongoing prayers and support. Virginians, let's stay vigilant and follow the guidelines to keep our communities safe."
Trump held a rally last Friday night at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, hours after Northam announced that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 — likely due to exposure to a sick staffer at the Executive Mansion.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 149,687, an increase of 966 from the 148,721 reported Thursday.
There are 3,250 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,037 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s up 22 from the 3,228 reported Thursday.
Kaine said in a statement Friday: “I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.”
Northam said in a tweet earlier Friday: "Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans — and 450 Virginians — also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday. This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things."
Former Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is preparing a run for governor, tweeted: "Both the Governor and the President recently tested positive for COVID-19. Julie and I, of course, offer our prayers to both families and wish them nothing but a speedy recovery."
Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th tweeted: "Please join me in praying that @POTUS and @FLOTUS recover quickly from the coronavirus. And I pray that all of us allow this to be a reminder that none of us are immune to this virus. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing."
On Twitter Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, called out people who joked about the president's diagnosis. "I have seen some people making light (or worse!) of the President’s diagnosis. Stop. The health of the President is a National Security issue and all Americans should wish for a speedy recovery."
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax tweeted: "Our thoughts and best wishes to the President and First Lady for a speedy recovery. As the facts show, #COVID19 is a very serious virus that can reach anyone and has already impacted us all. Let’s keep wearing masks and taking other steps to defeat this pandemic together."
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted: "Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19. This is another reminder to us all to take this virus seriously."
GOP U.S. Senate nominee Daniel Gade tweeted: "Our family’s thoughts and prayers are with the President and First Lady and all other Americans afflicted with this terrible disease."
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that Sen. Tim Kaine and former first lady Anne Holton tested positive in May for antibodies to the coronavirus and not to COVID-19.
