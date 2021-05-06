UPDATE: Police reform, Amazon deal, Petersburg among key topics as Democratic candidates for governor debate in Bristol

Carter’s figure includes $1 billion in spending for colleges and universities to produce more students with degrees in tech fields. Carter said job growth should come from growing Virginia businesses.

McAuliffe responded by saying he “wrote the bid to get Amazon to come to Virginia.” While McAuliffe was part of the team that put the deal together, officials within the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam spearheaded the effort. The McAuliffe administration started the process at the end of his administration.

“Over 230 cities across this country wanted it. We’re talking 25,000 jobs with an average salary of $150,000,” McAuliffe responded. “And guess what? No upfront money and not a penny of state money can be spent until we get the tax revenue in from the new jobs.

“That is a very good deal,” McAuliffe said.

Petersburg

The city of Petersburg and its troubles became a topic of pointed discussion.

Asked about food insecurity, Carroll Foy spoke about growing up in Petersburg, which has dealt for decades with high rates of poverty. Petersburg faced a high-profile financial crisis that began in 2008 that by 2011 had left the city with no reserves.