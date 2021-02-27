UPDATE: Senate and House vote to back future legalization of marijuana

House lawmakers, including Herring, said legalization without a legal market and investments in substance abuse education could lead to more harm. Herring told the Richmond Times-Dispatch this month she is also wary of the illicit marijuana market ballooning to a point that would endanger the ability of the new legal market to thrive.

New criminal penalties

While the finalized language of the tentative deal was not immediately available, an outline The Times-Dispatch obtained said clauses related new criminal and civil penalties lawmakers are proposing under a legalized system would require another vote from the legislature next year.

Under the tentative agreement, once marijuana is legalized in January 2024, people would be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Anyone found with more than an ounce or fewer than 1 pound would face a $25 civil penalty. Possession of more than one pound would constitute a felony.

People would be allowed to share an ounce of marijuana or less with other people, as long as there is no exchange of money or goods.