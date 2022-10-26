 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Va. inspector general starts investigation of tourism ad contract for Youngkin political firm

Youngkin

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is shown in a state-funded Virginia tourism video made by the advertising firm he utilizes for political media.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The state inspector general said Wednesday that he’ll investigate allegations regarding a state tourism contract for the political media firm that works with Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The administrative investigation will include examining whether the Virginia Tourism Corporation used an appropriate procurement process for selecting Richmond-based Poolhouse to create the video, said Kate Hourin, a spokeswoman for Inspector General Michael Westfall.

The ad stars Youngkin and is now playing in Virginia airports and welcome centers.

The head of the Virginia Tourism agency bypassed standard guidelines for seeking bids on such a large project, which the law allows her to do. The state paid Poolhouse $268,600 to do the work this year in what was the company’s first tourism contract with Virginia.

Last year, Poolhouse helped Youngkin secure the GOP nomination for governor and a general election victory, and continues assisting him as he travels the country to campaign for Republican candidates and considers a presidential run in 2024.

The tourism ad prompted outrage from Democrats, who questioned whether taxpayer dollars were used for political purposes and asked for an investigation by the inspector general.

Public records obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act showed that senior aides to Youngkin, when they learned of what happened, were concerned about the appearance of the state using Poolhouse to do the work, and the governor personally told the Virginia Tourism Corporation to seek more bids.

But on such a short deadline and with Poolhouse’s work already under way, two companies opted not to bid.

OSIG spokeswoman Hourin said the agency will investigate allegations that fall in its jurisdiction, and they won’t answer every question Democratic legislative leaders had in a letter to the inspector general.

Asked by email whether the governor’s office would fully cooperate with the OSIG investigation, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter did not respond. A new law prohibits the governor or his aides from interfering in an OSIG investigation or trying to pressure OSIG investigators.

Youngkin

pwilson@lee.net

