UPDATE: Virginia budget negotiators reach deal

“Virginia’s general fund revenues are increasing, and we have been able to avoid the major revenue shocks that other states are experiencing because of the ongoing pandemic,” Northam said on Wednesday. “This is the result of the proactive measures we have taken to mitigate the impacts of the virus on our economy and put the commonwealth on the path toward a strong recovery.”

The $46 billion general fund budget relies on income, sales and other state tax revenues to pay for core services such as education, public safety and the state’s share of health care costs.

The positive revenue collections may intensify demand by legislators to restore new spending initiatives that the governor proposed to cut in the revised two-year budget, as the Senate and House of Delegates try to resolve their differences. Adopting a revised budget would allow the assembly to end a special session that is approaching the length of the 65-day regular session that ended on March 12 with adoption of a $135 billion budget and declaration of a public health emergency that ultimately upended spending plans.

However, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne urged legislators to “steady the course” to limit new spending commitments unless Congress acts on additional federal stimulus funding to support the economy until a vaccine is ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic.