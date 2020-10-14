UPDATE: Virginia budget negotiators reach deal

UPDATE: Budget negotiators for the Senate and House of Delegates have reached agreement on revisions to the budget proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam at the beginning of a special legislative session that is now in its 58th day.
The budget agreement was filed online at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, setting the stage for adoption of the revised spending plan by Friday night or Saturday, according to House Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William. House rules require that the budget agreement reached by House and Senate negotiators become available at least 48 hours before a vote.
House members will receive a committee budget briefing on Thursday at 1 p.m. The Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee has not announced when it plans to brief senators on the agreement.
Virginia’s state revenues continue to rise in the face of economic uncertainty as the General Assembly prepares to formally begin negotiating a deal on a revised state budget in a special session that already has lasted almost two months.
Revenues rose 7.6% in September, compared with the same month a year ago, and are up almost 10% for the fiscal year that began on July 1. The results were buoyed by an additional day of income tax payroll collections compared with a year ago. State tax collections for the first quarter of the fiscal year are $570 million above the revised revenue forecast that Gov. Ralph Northam issued on Aug. 18 at the beginning of a special session dominated by criminal justice reforms and the threat of COVID-19.
“Virginia’s general fund revenues are increasing, and we have been able to avoid the major revenue shocks that other states are experiencing because of the ongoing pandemic,” Northam said on Wednesday. “This is the result of the proactive measures we have taken to mitigate the impacts of the virus on our economy and put the commonwealth on the path toward a strong recovery.”
The $46 billion general fund budget relies on income, sales and other state tax revenues to pay for core services such as education, public safety and the state’s share of health care costs.
The positive revenue collections may intensify demand by legislators to restore new spending initiatives that the governor proposed to cut in the revised two-year budget, as the Senate and House of Delegates try to resolve their differences. Adopting a revised budget would allow the assembly to end a special session that is approaching the length of the 65-day regular session that ended on March 12 with adoption of a $135 billion budget and declaration of a public health emergency that ultimately upended spending plans.
However, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne urged legislators to “steady the course” to limit new spending commitments unless Congress acts on additional federal stimulus funding to support the economy until a vaccine is ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think we can count on this kind of growth without additional stimulus unless we get a vaccine and things go back to normal,” Layne said in an interview on Wednesday.
Congress and President Donald Trump committed $3 trillion in emergency spending — crowned by passage of the CARES Act — in the first months of the pandemic. It helped stabilize the crippled economy by giving additional unemployment assistance to people thrown out of work, relief for large and small businesses, and aid to state and local government to help them avoid layoffs and cuts in public services.
In Virginia, the emergency aid has protected sales tax revenues, which were down about $10 million in September from the same month a year ago, but almost $58 million ahead for the fiscal year, primarily because of internet sales in July.
“The consumer kept spending,” Layne said.
Trump alternately scuttled and revived talks last week between the White House and Democrats in Congress over an additional stimulus package to prevent airline companies and other employers from laying off workers, while restoring enhanced unemployment benefits for people who have lost their jobs.
“A lot depends on the stimulus,” Layne said.
Northam’s proposed budget does not cut current state spending or lay off employees, but it would cut more than $2 billion in spending that the assembly approved in March and then suspended a month later. The proposed House and Senate budgets would restore some of that spending, including hundreds of millions of dollars that would depend on revenues remaining stable when the governor issues a new forecast with his next budget on Dec. 15.
The state’s single biggest revenue source — income taxes withheld from paychecks — rose 11.4% in September compared with September 2019, thanks to the extra payroll day, and 2.4% for the first three months of the fiscal year, which is exactly what Northam projected in the revised forecast in August.
Estimated income taxes paid quarterly by self-employed professionals and investors grew by $365 million in the first quarter and about $12 million in September, but most of that reflects tax payments that should have been paid in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The IRS delayed the federal income tax filing deadline to July 15, in this fiscal year. Those gains were partly offset by higher tax refunds, which were about $122 million higher in the first quarter than a year ago. Layne said the state collected $250 million in net revenues in this fiscal year that normally would have been reflected in the previous year.
Revenues also were helped by low interest rates that prompted many people to refinance their home mortgages or buy new homes. Recordation taxes — paid on deeds, wills, suits and contracts — rose by $20 million, or 54.5% in September, and almost $44 million or about 36% in the quarter.
Total revenues were $482 million higher than a year ago, when the state projected a 3% increase for this fiscal year, and $570 million above the revised forecast, which predicted a decline of 1.8%.
“Our reforecast looks like it was prudent, maybe a little bit conservative,” Layne said.
