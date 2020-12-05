UPDATE: Chase says she'll run for governor as independent after GOP votes to pick nominees in convention

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, said Saturday that she will run for governor as an independent after Virginia GOP leaders voted to pick the party's 2021 statewide nominees in a convention rather than in a primary.

"It’s the only way to bypass the political consultants and the Republican establishment elite," she wrote in a Facebook post, stressing that she remains a Republican but will not seek the party's nomination in a convention.

An independent bid by Chase could split the GOP vote with the Republican nominee, whether former Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, or another Republican who has not yet entered the contest.

"I refuse to be a victim of the dysfunction of the Republican Party," Chase said in a phone interview, noting that she announced her bid nine months ago. "I'm not the one splitting the vote, they are."

Cox ripped Chase in a statement.

“Amanda Chase’s antics have long grown more than tiresome. Her threat to run as an independent is based solely on the fact that she knows principled, conservative Republicans will never tolerate the demagogue she has become.