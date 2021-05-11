UPDATE: Winsome Sears wins GOP nomination for lieutenant governor

Lance Allen, an Air Force veteran from Fauquier County, was eliminated in the third round of counting, after lagging with 15.17%.

Northern Virginia business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia was eliminated after trailing in the second round, with 7.08%. Maeve Rigler of McLean, president, CEO and owner of Securus Capital in Alexandria, was eliminated after finishing last in the first round, with 6.0%.

More than 30,000 GOP delegates voted Saturday during the party's "unassembled convention" that featured 39 polling places around the state. The party used ranked-choice voting, in which delegates listed the candidates in order of preference.

In each round of vote counting, the candidate with the fewest weighted votes was eliminated. The trailing candidate's votes were redistributed among the remaining candidates, based upon the delegates' second choice on their ballots.

State party officials allotted a total of about 12,500 delegate votes to party units representing counties and cities across the state. The votes were "weighted" in order to reward localities that had higher GOP voter turnout in the most recent elections for governor and for president. That is why Bedford County, with a population of 79,000 people, had 228 delegate votes and Norfolk, a Democrat-leaning city of 243,000 people, got just 148.