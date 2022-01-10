UPDATE: Youngkin names Littel as health secretary, Fauquier Sheriff Mosier for public safety

"He's just really knowledgeable," Gray said of Littel. "He's been at it for a long time."

Youngkin takes office on Saturday. The appointment comes as Virginia faces a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the omicron variant.

The governor's transition team announced on Friday that he and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will challenge a federal rule that requires hospital employees to be vaccinated against COVID. That announcement came on the day that Virginia broke its record for COVID hospitalizations, with 3,329.

Sean Connaughton, president and CEO of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, said the state's beleaguered private hospitals look forward to working with Littel "about ways in which the commonwealth can support our hospital members during the continued response to the surging COVID-19 pandemic, as well as on a range of other issues including strengthening our behavioral health system, and addressing health care workforce shortages.”

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of the state Behavioral Health Commission, said of Littel: "He probably has the skill set that could be put to good use in the system, but the reality is, he’s going to be drinking from a fire hose for a while."