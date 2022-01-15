UPDATE: Youngkin sworn in as governor, scraps mandates on masks in schools, COVID vaccinations for state workers

Glenn Youngkin was sworn in on Saturday as Virginia’s 74th governor, saying he was elected to “restore trust in government, and to restore power to the people,” a mission he promised to deliver on during his inaugural address.

Youngkin, who took the oath of office on the steps of the state Capitol, surrounded by his family and dozens of state leaders, rose from a business executive with no public office experience to become the first Republican since 2014 to hold the state’s highest office.

The new governor planned to immediately issue executive orders scrapping mask mandates in schools and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for state workers. Youngkin's very first executive order will ban the teaching of "divisive concepts" in schools, including "critical race theory" a term used by Republicans to refer to lessons on systemic racism. The details of these orders were not immediately available.

In a day of firsts, Winsome Earle-Sears took the oath as lieutenant governor, becoming the second woman and the first woman of color, to hold elective statewide office in Virginia. New Attorney General Jason Miyares became the first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia.