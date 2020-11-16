UPDATED: Charges dismissed against Sen. Louise Lucas stemming from damage to Confederate statue

A judge in Virginia dismissed charges on Monday that were filed against a prominent Black state senator after police said that she and others conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas were dismissed at the request of Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. She said there was not enough evidence to prove the elements of the crimes, including intent.

Judge Claire Cardwell, who was brought in from Richmond because local judges recused themselves, dismissed the case. Cardwell expressed concern that Portsmouth police had filed the charges without the approval of local prosecutors and attempted to block Morales from prosecuting the case by trying to subpoena her as a witness.

After the case was dismissed, Lucas said the police officers involved had made a "mockery of the justice system." But she said the judge's dismissal should give people hope that they will be treated fairly despite the actions of a "rogue police department."