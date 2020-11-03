UPDATED: Charles City votes no in advisory referendum on moving Confederate statue

Voters in Charles City County appeared to be voting no Tuesday in an advisory referendum asking whether the county should remove a Confederate statue located next to the county courthouse.
More than 55% of county voters voted no and about 45% of the county’s voters said yes.
Charles City County was one of six Virginia counties holding advisory referendums Tuesday, asking voters what officials should do with the locality’s Confederate statues.
None of the six appeared poised to endorse removing their Confederate statues.
A state law that took effect July 1 allows local governments to ask voters their opinion before removing Civil War monuments or taking other actions that would accurately reflect the context the statues were erected in — the end of Reconstruction and the beginning of the Jim Crow era, with its racially discriminatory laws.
The advisory referendums come in a year of racial reckoning as the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis sparked protests in Richmond and around the country.
In Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of Confederate statues without holding a referendum. A Richmond Circuit Court judge recently ruled that Gov. Ralph Northam has the authority to remove the state-owned Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, but the statue remains standing. Opponents who challenged the governor’s authority in circuit court have appealed the case to the state Supreme Court.
The Charles City County Board of Supervisors voted in July to ask voters whether they favor removing a Confederate monument that was erected next to the courthouse in 1900. The obelisk honors Confederate soldiers as “Defenders of Constitutional Liberty and Right to Self Government.”
In Charles City County, the ballot question asked voters: “Should the Board of Supervisors of Charles City County remove both the Civil War monument in front of the Old Courthouse and the Civil War memorial inside the Old Courthouse?
The five other counties holding such referendums Tuesday — Franklin, Halifax, Lunenburg, Tazewell and Warren — have more conservative voting histories than Charles City County.
In Franklin County, the ballot question asks voters: “Shall the County relocate the Confederate statue from County courthouse grounds to a location of appropriate historical significance?” The Roanoke Times reports that the soldier atop the Franklin County monument is a replacement dedicated in 2010. A truck crashed into the 97-year-old original in 2007.
Lunenburg voters appeared to be overwhelmingly voting yes — because its question asks voters whether they want to retain the monument, not whether it should be relocated.
In Lunenburg County, the ballot question does not mention that it is a statue of a Confederate soldier.
The ballot question asks: “Shall the monument honoring the memory of the Lunenburg soldiers and women during the Civil War remain on Lunenburg Courthouse property?”
