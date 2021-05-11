UPDATED: GOP down to three; Sears leads Hugo, Davis in fight for lieutenant governor nomination

Winsome Sears, who was the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly, has the lead in a three-way battle for the GOP's nomination for lieutenant governor.

After three rounds of ballot counting from Saturday's state GOP convention, Sears had 36.85% of the weighted votes, to 25.38% for former Del. Tim Hugo of Fairfax and 22.61% for Del. Glenn Davis of Virginia Beach. With three of the six candidates now eliminated, tabulating continues. A candidate needs to top 50% of the weighted votes to become the party's nominee.

Lance Allen, an Air Force veteran from Fauquier County, was eliminated in the third round of counting at the Richmond Marriott, after lagging with 15.17%. The dispersal of his support among the remaining three candidates could put Sears over the top in the fourth round or bring her close to victory.

The nominee for lieutenant governor will round out the GOP ticket. Glenn Youngkin is the party's candidate for governor and Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, is the party's nominee for attorney general. If nominated Sears would seek to become just the second woman elected to statewide office in Virginia and the first Black woman to do so. Miyares is a Cuban American.