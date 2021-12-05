UPDATED: In swift decision, the state will start removing the Lee monument pedestal on Monday

"And because the mayor believes Richmond deserves a clean slate when we take it, he supports the governor’s decision to remove the pedestal," said Jim Nolan, the spokesman, in a text message to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"We requested the state finish the job it started with the removal of Lee, as we are doing with our own pedestals. The mayor believes that the pedestal, or parts of it, can and should be preserved in a museum, not preserved in the middle of a street/neighborhood."

The future of the circle will be determined "through a thoughtful and community-rooted planning process, with the objective of repurposing the space in support of the goals set forth in the Richmond 300 Master Plan," according to a news release from the city.

During the removal, the state will continue to search for the time capsule that was buried at the site in 1887. The state tried to dig it out unsuccessfully when it removed the Lee statue.

Northam ordered the statue removed last year amid protests in Richmond following Floyd's slaying. The monument was located at Lee Circle on land given to the state by 1887 and 1890 deeds.