UPDATED: Northam endorses Del. Jay Jones for attorney general over incumbent Mark Herring

Like Northam, Mark Herring was involved in a race-based scandal in February 2019. After Mark Herring called for Northam to resign over the governor’s response to disclosure of a racist photo on Northam’s medical school yearbook page, Herring disclosed that as a student at the University of Virginia he had worn blackface while dressing as a rapper for a party.

Northam resisted calls for his resignation, which came from every corner of his party, and has regained popularity in the state, according to public opinion polls. It's unclear whether Mark Herring's statements at the time played a role in his decision. Northam, for example, endorsed Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is his reelection bid, though Stoney was among the first Democrats to calls for his resignation.

Jones gave a speech Feb. 24 during the virtual House floor session in which he subtly indicated that he made a mistake by rushing to judgment on Northam in 2019.

"I still feel remorse over putting my name on a statement of condemnation before all the facts came to light. I’ve spent two years figuring out how to try to make that right," Jones said in the speech.

"But even more importantly I still regret not being more forceful in demanding accountability over deeply offensive hypocrisy that played out in front of all of our eyes."