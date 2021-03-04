UPDATED: Northam endorses Del. Jay Jones for attorney general over incumbent Mark Herring

Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday he is "proud to stand" with Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, in his bid to become Virginia's next attorney general and the first African American to hold the office.
Northam's endorsement comes as a high-profile snub of current Attorney General Mark Herring, who is seeking a third term against Jones, his opponent in a June Democratic primary.
"It is time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins," Northam said in statement. "He has been my partner as we have worked to change our Commonwealth. He also understands the deep scars of racism and will represent the diversity of our Commonwealth."
A political aide for Northam, Mark Bergman, said Northam has a long, personal relationship with Jones and his family, and a desire to see Hampton Roads represented in the Democratic ticket for statewide offices. Northam is from the Eastern Shore.
Jones said in an interview that the endorsement was a boost for his attempt to unseat the incumbent attorney general and become the party's nominee.
“The governor believes in our energy, our passion, our conviction and our vision for this office in this new Virginia decade," Jones said. "We certainly expect him to have more involvement in the campaign as the weeks march on and we get closer to the primary.”
Virginia is electing a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general this year; all 100 House seats are also on the ballot.
Like Northam, Mark Herring was involved in a race-based scandal in February 2019. After Mark Herring called for Northam to resign over the governor’s response to disclosure of a racist photo on Northam’s medical school yearbook page, Herring disclosed that as a student at the University of Virginia he had worn blackface while dressing as a rapper for a party.
Northam resisted calls for his resignation, which came from every corner of his party, and has regained popularity in the state, according to public opinion polls. It's unclear whether Mark Herring's statements at the time played a role in his decision. Northam, for example, endorsed Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is his reelection bid, though Stoney was among the first Democrats to calls for his resignation.
Jones gave a speech Feb. 24 during the virtual House floor session in which he subtly indicated that he made a mistake by rushing to judgment on Northam in 2019.
"I still feel remorse over putting my name on a statement of condemnation before all the facts came to light. I’ve spent two years figuring out how to try to make that right," Jones said in the speech.
"But even more importantly I still regret not being more forceful in demanding accountability over deeply offensive hypocrisy that played out in front of all of our eyes."
Asked if those comments related to Northam and Herring, Jones said that the question was "a pretty astute assessment" and said, "people can read that or listen to it as they will. I was sharing my thoughts and my feelings as it relates to legacies."
In what appears to be an effort to lay the groundwork for Northam's endorsement becoming public, Mark Herring had recently rolled out video endorsements from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and from House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria. Both are prominent African American leaders in the state.
Herring was at a conference and was not immediately available for comment.
Cassie Moreno, a campaign spokesperson, issued this statement: "A contested primary is the sign of a healthy Democratic Party of Virginia - and points to how we’ve been able to demonstrate the power of the office of Attorney General to make a difference for the people."
Jones announced his candidacy in July, becoming the first to enter the contest. Lucas, the Senate president pro tempore, was among his initial supporters.
Lucas changed her allegiance to Mark Herring after he announced in September that he was dropping his bid for governor and would seek a third term as attorney general.
Jones also this week announced the endorsement of former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, still the only woman elected to statewide office in Virginia. Terry was elected attorney general in 1985 and 1989 and lost the 1993 campaign for governor to Republican George Allen.
Jay Jones was first elected in 2017 to the House seat formerly held by his father, Jerrauld Jones, a delegate from 1988 to 2002 who is now a Norfolk Circuit Court judge.
