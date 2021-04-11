UPDATED: Northam orders investigation of Windsor traffic stop, at town's request, as Democratic outrage mounts

The town police department already has conducted an internal investigation after the incident that found the officers had not followed department policy. The investigation resulted in disciplinary action and requirements for additional training, the town said.

"The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its police department," the town said in the statement. "Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light."

"Rather than deflect criticism, we have addressed these matters with our personnel administratively, we are reaching out to community stakeholders to engage in dialogue, and commit ourselves to additional discussions in the future."

Col. Gary Settle, superintendent of Virginia State Police, communicated on Sunday with Northam and Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle.

“At Chief Riddle’s request and the governor’s directive, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is initiating a thorough and objective criminal investigation into the Dec. 5, 2020 traffic stop conducted by the Windsor police officers,” state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Sunday night.