Updated: Northam proposes $250 million in federal aid to upgrade - but not replace - school buildings

"We want to make sure we have facilities ready for in-person learning this fall," Torian said. "It's what the money was designed to do, to help with critical maintenance issues."

The General Assembly will meet in special session beginning next Monday to determine how to spend the state's share of federal aid under the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed on March 11. The package includes $360 billion for state and local governments to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When the special session convenes next week, the commonwealth has the opportunity to invest in its future, beginning with its students," said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.

In addition to the state's $4.3 billion share, local governments in Virginia received almost $3 billion in aid under the law. The state also received $221.7 million for eligible capital projects, limited primarily to water, sewer and broadband telecommunications.

School construction has become a politically sensitive issue as local school divisions have asked for state help to replace old school buildings. State officials say that is primarily a local government responsibility, although Northam had hoped to be able to use a portion of the federal aid to help localities address the need.